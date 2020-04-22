The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Industrial Lighting Equipment Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

“

In 2018, the market size of Industrial Lighting Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the Industrial Lighting Equipment market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Industrial Lighting Equipment market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Industrial Lighting Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Industrial Lighting Equipment market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

This study presents the Industrial Lighting Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Industrial Lighting Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Industrial Lighting Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

Philips (Netherlands)

Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (US)

Emerson (US)

Legrand (France)

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cree, Inc. (US)

General Electric (US)

Osram Licht AG (Germany)

Zumtobel Group (Austria)

Digital Lumens (US)

Fulham Co., Inc (US)

LED Engin, Inc (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Light Source

LED Lighting

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

By Installation Type

New Installation

Replacement Installation

Retrofit Installation

By Product

Industrial Linear Lighting

Spot Lighting

Flood Lighting/Area Lighting

High Bay Lighting

Segment by Application

Warehouse & Cold Storage

Factory & Production Lines

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations

Others

