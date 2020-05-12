The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Gypsum Board Market Research Report till 2025 by Expert Market Research

Gypsum board refers to a panel composed of gypsum which is chemically known as calcium sulphate dehydrate. It is a light-weight construction material designed for walls and ceilings of the interior or exterior of a residential or non-residential structure. Gypsum board has a control over heat penetration and does not emit any poisonous gas at high temperatures.

Despite the fact that it is not suitable for moist and wet locations (near wash basins and rest rooms), it is still known for its myriad qualities. Gypsum board is highly cost-effective, durable, stable, flexible, fire-resistant, aesthetic in appearance, recyclable in nature and easily cuts down noise transmission, thereby serving as an effective substitute to traditional lath and plaster. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global gypsum board market reached a value of US$ 24.67Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 29.12 Billion by 2025.

The demand for gypsum boards is associated with the growth of the construction sector, particularly the commercial and the housing sectors. As a result of rapidly increasing population, there has been a surge in the construction of new buildings where gypsum boards are considered of prime importance. Similarly, a rising trend of safer and sustainable construction coupled with a rise in disposable incomes have facilitated the end-users to expend more on renovations and remodelling of the building structure. Several other factors that are stimulating the growth of the global gypsum board market include growing urbanisation, industrialisation, improving living standards and high growth in residential real estate sector.

Market breakup by Product Type:

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Others

Market breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Corporate

Commercial

Institutional

Market breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Central and South America

Key findings from the report:

Various types of gypsum boards available in the market are wallboard, ceiling board, pre-decorated board and others.

Major end-users of gypsum boards are residential, corporate, commercial and institutional sectors.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of nearly 45% of the total global demand. In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the most of its demand. Other key regions include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America.

The global gypsum board market is surrounded by some of the top players, namely, BNBM Group, Saint Gobain, Knauf, USG Boral and Yoshino.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

BNBM Group ( SHE: 000786 )

Saint Gobain ( OTCMKTS: CODYY )

Knauf

USG Boral ( OTCMKTS: BOALY )

Yoshino

