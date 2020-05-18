The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Global Rice Bran Oil Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Commonly referred to as a ‘heart-friendly oil’, rice bran oil comprises of major constituents such as gamma-oryzanol, tocotrienols and tocopherols, all of which exhibit antioxidant properties. The high levels of antioxidants not only make this oil healthy but also help it resist rancidity and spoilage, thereby, extending its shelf life. These antioxidants also help to lower cholesterol levels.

Further, good amount of Vitamin E in rice bran oil helps to prevent cancer and boost immunity. As rice bran oil has monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and contains no trans-fats, it is considered a pivotal component for the food industry. It is ideal for stir frying or deep frying as it can maintain its nutritive quality even at high temperatures. The low viscosity of rice bran oil reduces the oil uptake during frying, making the food less oily.

Owing to the aforementioned benefits of rice bran oil, it is increasingly demanded for numerous applications in the food industry. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global rice bran oil market reached a volume of 1.7 Million Tons in 2018 and is further expected to reach 2.1 Million Tons by 2025. Growing awareness about the health benefits and superior cooking properties of rice bran oil among the consumers is one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth. Some of the other growth inducing factors include population growth, increasing disposable incomes, aggressive promotional campaigns by manufacturers and rising penetration levels in both developed and developing markets.

In 2018, edible use represented the largest end-use segment of rice bran oil, accounting for the majority of the market share. It was followed by industrial use. Country-wise, India was the biggest global producer of rice bran oil accounting for the majority of the total market share. India was followed by China, Japan and others. Some of the players operating in the rice bran oil market include King Rice Oil Group, Agarwal Industries (P) Ltd., Utsav Agro Products Ltd., A.P. Organics Ltd., and PBS Oil Industries Ltd.

Edible Use Industrial Use

India China Japan Others

King Rice Oil Group Agarwal Industries (P) Ltd. Utsav Agro Products Ltd. A.P. Organics Ltd. PBS Oil Industries Ltd.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

