The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2032

The global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units).

The Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

BASF

PPG

Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

Owens Corning

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Products

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

GFRP Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Others

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Transportation Industry

Electrical Industry

Communication Engineering

Others

