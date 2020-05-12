The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Food Emulsifiers Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Food Emulsifiers Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global food emulsifiers market reached a value of USD 3 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 4 billion by 2025.

The global food emulsifiers market is led by the North America region, which accounts for 30% of the total global market. North America is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific as the other major regional markets for food emulsifiers. The market is driven by the growing bakery and confectionery market, which is the major application sector for food emulsifiers. The rising demand from the convenience and premium food markets, is also aiding the market growth for food emulsifiers, driven by the increasing disposable incomes and busier lifestyles of the consumers. With changing consumer preferences, these emulsifiers are increasingly being used as substitutes for enzymes.

In 2018, Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences (NYSE:DD), a major player in the food emulsifiers market, introduced emulsifier DIMODAN® HP 90-M, the latest addition to the ingredient range of DuPont™ Danisco®. This new and developed monoglyceride emulsifier, which is naturally sourced, enhances production and handles efficiencies of the food manufacturers. Monoglycerides are the most extensively used emulsifiers within the food industry, although they can become lumpy in certain conditions. The development of this unique beaded format of DIMODAN® HP 90-M – a homogenous emulsifier by the DuPont Nutrition & Health, improves the productivity of food manufacturers.

Market Analysis by Class:

Synthetic Natural

The food emulsifier market is segmented into synthetic and natural on the basis of class.

Market Analysis by Type:

Glycerides Lecithin Sorbitan Esters Steroyl Lactates Others

Based on types, the market is divided into mono, di-glycerides and derivatives, lecithin, sorbitan esters, and steroyl lactates, among others.

Market Analysis by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery Dairy Culinary and Meat Oils and Fats Others

The market is categorized on the basis of application into bakery and confectionery, dairy, culinary and meat, and oils and fats, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America’ Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global food emulsifiers market is driven by the food industry, especially the bakery and confectionery industry, which is rapidly growing owing to the increased demand for convenience and premium food among consumers. The growing awareness among consumers about health and the benefits of food emulsifiers is increasing the market growth for food emulsifiers. The demand for lecithin, a natural emulsifier, in the emerging regions is augmenting the market growth. The rapidly growing economies and the inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are providing an impetus to the market growth. The robust growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also supporting the food emulsifiers market growth. The use of lecithin in the production of animal feed, which is a growing market, is bolstering the market growth for food emulsifiers.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global emulsifier market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the class, type, application, and regional markets of food emulsifiers. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global food emulsifier market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences Palsgaard A/S RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.(TYO: 4526) Cargill, Incorporated Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LECICO GmbH Lasenor Emul, S.L.

