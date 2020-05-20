The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Europe Detergent Grade Enzymes Market Growth 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Detergent Grade Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe enzymes market was aided by the growth of the global enzymes market which grew at CAGR of almost 5% between 2015-2019. The Europe market is projected to continue developing in the forecast period of 2020-2025 and is expected to reach 315 kilo metric tons by 2025.

Europe was one of the major markets for enzymes in 2017, due to various EU schemes seeking to promote environmental well-being. The European Union seeks to curb greenhouse emissions by replacing fossil fuels with biofuels like biodiesel and bioethanol. By 2020, it aims to have 10% of all transport fuels sourced from renewable sources like biofuels in its member countries. Further, governments in countries like Germany, Austria, Sweden, and France are taking out policies prioritising biodiesel production. These developments are leading to a surge in demand for enzymes in the continent. Enzymes like lipase convert triacylglycerol and free fatty acids (FFA) to fatty acid methyl esters which are an essential ingredient in biodiesels. With companies commercialising biodiesel production which use enzymatic processes, the Europe enzymes market will see a growth in the coming years.

Enzymatic detergents are leading the detergents sector in Europe. Enzymes are added to detergents to provide a superior cleaning ability of the clothes. They help remove tough stains, especially protein-based stains, which when washed with non-enzymatic detergents might lead to more permanent stains due to denaturing and oxidation caused by the bleaching agents in the detergents. Enzyme-based detergents, on the other hand, break down proteins into soluble amino acids and polypeptides. They also maintain the integrity of the cloth by preventing the fabric and the colour from deteriorating. Enzymes often replace chlorine bleach in detergents, making the detergents more eco-friendly. The rising awareness about the environment and the possible contamination of groundwater caused by the chemicals in detergents has led to a rising demand for eco-conscious and ‘green’ detergents in the continent. This has led to the growth of the enzymatic detergents market in Europe as they contain biodegradable enzymes, making them the more sustainable option. They are also energy-efficient as they are able to remove tough stains even at lower temperatures.

Market Analysis by Type:

Protease

Amylase

Lipase

Cellulase

Protease, amylase, lipase and cellulase are the leading enzyme types available in the market. Based on the presence of enzymes, detergents are categorised as enzymatic and non-enzymatic.

Market Analysis by Region:

Germany

Netherlands

Denmark

Country-wise, the Europe enzymes market is divided into Germany, Netherlands and Denmark.

Key Findings of the Report:

Rising demand for animal feed will drive the Europe enzymes market in the coming years.

The growing demand from textile, food and beverage, detergent, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and leather industries, among others, will further aid the market growth of protease and amylase.

The detergent market in the region is being driven by the expanding household care, professional cleaning, and hygiene sectors.

The ability to remove tough stains even at lower temperatures make enzymatic detergents popular in the UK households as they are a cost and energy efficient option.

Key Offering of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research examines the demand of enzymes by its types, end-use industries, applications, and the types of cleaning products.

The report gives the historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market for enzymes in the global as well as Europe markets.

It gives demand for enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents in the global and Europe markets for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024).

It analyses the global enzymes trade data for 2018 by the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

The report provides the demand for protease, amylase, lipase, and cellulase in the Europe market.

The Expert Market Research report gives the region-wise historical (2014-2018) and future (2019-2024) production and consumption of enzymes in Europe.

Competitive Landscape and Supplier Analysis:

Novozymes Europe, Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

DuPont Co. (Genencer)

MetGen Oy

AB Enzymes GmbH

Enzybel International S.A.

