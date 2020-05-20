The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Europe Betaines Market Research Report 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Betaines Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe betaines market was aided by the growth of the global betaines market which grew at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2015-2019. The Europe market is expected to further develop in the coming five years and is expected to attain a volume of over 262 kilo metric tons.

Betaine is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in sugar beet, cereals, quinoa, spinach, shrimp, brown rice, broccoli, beef, and sweet potato. It is extensively used across food and beverage, and personal care industries. Due to its properties like high-water retention, foam booster, co-surfactant, and viscosity modifier, it is added to various toiletries and cosmetics. It is finding greater traction in the beauty and personal care sector over the years owing to its sustainable and biodegradable nature. Consumers are also choosing natural betaines over synthetic betaines as they grow more aware of the side-effects of synthetic betaines like heartburn, nausea, and stomach upset.

In Europe, betaines are recognized as a novel food according to Article 26(2)(c) of Regulation (EU) 2015/2283 of European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). EU regulations state that novel foods are food products which have seen an increase in their consumption only in recent years, and were not consumed in a significant amount by the population prior to May 1997. The rise in betaine consumption is due to the more considerable amount of research being undertaken over the years, studying the various health benefits of betaines. They help in the increase of muscle mass, decrease the incidence of fatty liver, and helps in homocysteine metabolism, thus, preventing cardiovascular diseases from occurring. Thus, in 2012, the EU regulatory authorities allowed health claims to be made on certain foods containing betaines with maximum recommended intake of 400 mg/ day.

Market Analysis by Types:

1. Natural

2. Synthetic

Betaines are bifurcated into natural and synthetic betaines.

Market Analysis by Grades:

1. In HPC

2. In F&B

They are divided into HPC grade and F&B grade betaines.

Market Analysis by Application:

1. Food and Beverages

2. HPC

3. Animal feed

4. Others

In Europe, betaines are used in the food and beverage, home and personal care, and animal feed sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

1. Germany

2. United Kingdom

3. Netherlands

The report examines the betaines market in Germany, United Kingdom, and Netherlands.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Europe betaines market is being driven by the rising application of betaines in the personal care sector. The higher per capita income of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain is propelling the market growth of betaines, due to rising demand for personal care products. The growing food and beverage industry is providing further impetus to the Europe betaines market, with betaines being added to nutritive and functional beverages. Increasing consumption of health supplements containing betaines is also aiding the market growth. Due to prevailing El Nino conditions in 2016, the prices of betaines increased by 8%, which was the highest rise in prices in the last five years.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the demand of betaines by types and application. The report also gives the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines, and also of betaines as surfactants in the global as well as Europe market. It gives an analysis of the global trade data of betaines, looking into the value and volume of the major betaines importing and exporting countries in 2019. It also gives the demand for betaines by their application in the Europe market. The report by Expert Market Research examines the consumption and production of betaines in the Europe market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also analyses the feedstock and regional price trends for the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) time periods in Europe.

Competitive Landscape and Supplier Analysis

1. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE)

2. Clariant AG (CLZNY)

3. Solvay S.A. (SOLB.BR)

4. Croda International Plc

5. BASF France SAS

6. Kao Chemicals Europe, S.L.

7. Enaspol Inc.

