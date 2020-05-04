The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Enriched Food Market Expected to Garner $ USD XX Billion

A recent market study on the global Enriched Food market reveals that the global Enriched Food market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segmentation of the Enriched Food market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Enriched Food market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Enriched Food market report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle S.A.

BASF SE

General Mills, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Mondelez International, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated.

Danone

Buhler AG

Bunge Limited

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Arla Foods amba

Nutritional Holdings (Pty) Limited

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG Chemische Fabrik

Wright Enrichment Inc.

Gastaldi Hermanos S.A.I.C.F. E I.

Sinokrot Global Group

Ufuk Kimya Ilac Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

Corbion NV

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Micronutrients

Vitamins

Minerals

Other Fortifying Micronutrients

By Raw Materials

Flours

Rice

Salt

Milk

Oil

Sugar

By Technology

Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others

Segment by Application

Basic Food

Processed Food

