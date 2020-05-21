The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Cheese Market Price 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

With multitude of aromas, flavours and textures found in cheese, it currently represents an essential constituent in the fast food segment. It is also a rich source of many key nutrients (vitamins, minerals including calcium, protein, and fat) vital for a well-balanced diet. One of the most valuable nutrients in cheese is vitamin K2, which is important for heart, brain and bones. Being highly nutritious, it helps in reducing the chances of osteoporosis and helps in gaining weight and strengthening bones.

Get Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=9&flag=B

One of the major factors driving the cheese market is the growth of the fast food industry where cheese is used as a major ingredient for most of the preparations. Changing dietary habits coupled with a rising demand from emerging markets are further facilitating the growth of the global cheese market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a volume of 25.50 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 28.72 Million Tons by 2025.

Read Full Report & Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cheese-market

Expert Market Research has analysed the global cheese market according to type, distribution channel, major regions and top players:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Cheddar Cheese

2. Mozzarella & Semi-Soft Cheese

3. Processed Cheese

4. Cream & Soft Cheese

5. Fresh & Natural Cheese

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Wholesalers & Supermarkets

2. Foodservice Industry & Food Processors

3. Convenience Stores

4. Discount Stores & Other Specialty Retailers

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. South America

4. Oceania

5. Others

Top players:

1. Kraft Food

2. Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

3. Bongrain SA

4. Groupe Bel

5. Groupe Lactalis

Key findings from the report:

Various types of cheese available in the market are cheddar cheese, mozzarella & semi soft cheese, processed cheese, cream & soft cheese, fresh & natural cheese. In 2018, Cheddar cheese dominated the market with a share of nearly 40%. Cheddar cheese was followed by mozzarella & semi soft cheese, processed cheese, cream & soft cheese, fresh & natural cheese. Based on distribution channels, wholesalers & supermarkets were the largest channels accounting for half of the global share. Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with a share of more than 45% in 2018. Within Europe, Germany represented the largest producer of cheese. Europe was followed by North America, Oceania and South America and others. Being fragmented in nature, the global cheese market is surrounded by a number of local and global players. Some of the top players include Kraft Foods Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., SAVENCIA SA, Arla Foods and Groupe Lactalis. The market is highly competitive with players competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolios and pricing. They are also involved in expanding their businesses with synergies in order to increase their profits.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nestle SA (SWX: NESN) Danone S.A. (EPA: BN) Lactalis Group Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (NZE: FCG) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Unilever PLC Meiji Co., Ltd Arla Foods Amba Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) Others

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-food-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bread-and-rolls-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com