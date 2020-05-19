The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Carbon Black Market Research Report 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global carbon black market reached a production volume of around 14 million metric tons in 2019. It is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a volume of 18 million metric tons by 2025.

The global carbon black market is being driven by the growing carbon black market in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific is the leading region for carbon black, and the region accounts for around 50% of the world’s output of the substance. Europe, as well as North America, follow the Asia Pacific as the other leading markets. China is one of the largest markets in the Asia Pacific region. It is the leading producer of the substance, accounting for almost 45% of its global output. The United States and Western Europe are also major producers of the substance.

Europe’s carbon black market is one of the leading carbon black markets. The global carbon black output accounted for nearly 14 million metric tons in 2019, out of which around 2.13 million metric tons were produced exclusively in Europe, thereby driving to the global carbon black market. Germany is the largest importer of carbon black in Europe, while the Eastern European countries are the leading exporters of black carbon. The European carbon black market is experiencing a healthy growth due to the rising demand for carbon black from overseas markets, making Europe, in particular, Russia, a major exporter of the product. As carbon black is most commonly used as a rubber filler, the growing automotive and tyre industry in the area is further promoting the carbon black market.

In 2019, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a major player and a global supplier of specialty and high-performance black carbon, announced the expansion of its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant located in Germany. Gas Blacks, the specialty grade of Orion for carbon black, has an excellent fineness that guarantees the deepest blackness required.

Market Breakup by Product:

Specialty Lamp Black Channel Black Acetylene Black Furnace Black Gas Black Commodity Thermal Black Others

The product types of carbon black include specialty, lamp black, channel black, acetylene black, furnace black, gas black, commodity, and thermal black, among others.

Market Breakup by Grade:

Specialty Grade Standard Grade N330 N550 N660 N220 N990 Others

The carbon black grades are segmented into specialty grade, standard grade, N330, N550, N660, N220, and N990, among others.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial Printing and Packaging Building and Construction Transportation Others

Carbon black finds its end-uses in industrial applications, printing and packaging, building and construction, and transportation, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The major regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global carbon black market is being aided by its increasing end-uses in the tyre industry, along with industries like construction, manufacturing, and printing. The rapid growth in the sales of cars is also supporting the industry as it is adding to the rise in the demand for tyres. The increasing demand for carbon black in developing economies like China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America will further drive the market growth. Due to the increasing environmental concerns, manufacturers are also investing in making the production process sustainable and leading to less waste generation. Plastics, inks, and printing will be the other growing application sectors for carbon black.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global carbon black market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) analysis for the products, grades, end-uses, and regions have also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research . It provides a thorough analysis of the regional price trends of carbon black for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report assesses the trade data for the years 2019, covering the major exporting and importing countries by value and volume.

The major players included in the global black carbon market are Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, among others. This comprehensive report by Expert Market Research covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions of the major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Birla Carbon (BKK: BCT) Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) Continental Carbon Company Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Phillips Carbon Black Limited Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Bridgestone Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

