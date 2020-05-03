The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Bottled Water Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2023

A recent market study on the global Bottled Water market reveals that the global Bottled Water market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bottled Water market is discussed in the presented study.

The Bottled Water market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Bottled Water market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Bottled Water market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bottled Water market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Bottled Water market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Bottled Water Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Bottled Water market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Bottled Water market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Bottled Water market

The presented report segregates the Bottled Water market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Bottled Water market.

Segmentation of the Bottled Water market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Bottled Water market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Bottled Water market report.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Segments of the Global Bottled Water Market

By Product Type Still Bottle Water Carbonated Bottle Water Flavored Bottle Water Functional Bottle Water

By Packaging PET Bottles Glass Bottles Others

By Distribution Channel Super/Hypermarket Convenience/Drug Stores Grocery Stores/Club Stores Others (Foodservice/Vending)

By Geography North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe EU5 Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



