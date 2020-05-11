The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Below Grade Waterproofing Market Research Report 2020

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Below Grade Waterproofing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global below grade waterproofing market reached a value of around USD 1486.5 million in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.5% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a value of USD 2078.4 million by 2025.

The global below grade waterproofing market is being supported by the growing need for building and infrastructure protection from corrosion, often precipitated by environmental causes. The Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for below grade waterproofing, representing nearly 41% of the market share. The rapid urbanization in the region has led to an increase in the construction sector in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific like India and China. The growing economies of these developing nations is further propelling the below grade waterproofing market growth. Globally, below grade waterproofing finds its most significant application in the construction sector. North America is also a significant market for below grade waterproofing due to the rising number of new constructions taking place within the region along with the growing renovation activities on older infrastructure. The United States is a leading regional market within North America. Polymer is the leading material type in the US market due to its long-lasting elastic properties and seamless finish. The North America below grade waterproofing market in the commercial sector is expected to be aided by the growing construction projects and the rise of sustainable and green buildings.

The global below grade waterproofing market is projected to be driven by the green building initiatives and environment friendly building codes in the forecast years leading to a rising demand for green waterproofing materials. BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), one of the key players in the below grade waterproofing, collaborated with Oriental Yuhong to codevelop the next generation of environment friendly waterproofing solutions. The two companies will produce products that meet the strict emission limits set by the EMICODE® EC1PLUS label. The company will produce EMICODE® EC1PLUS compliant dispersions.

Market Analysis by Material Type:

Polymer Bitumen Bentonite Rubberized Asphalt

Based on product type, below grade waterproofing can be divided into polymer, bitumen, bentonite, rubberized, asphalt, and others.

Market Analysis by Membrane Type:

Sheet Based Liquid Coated

On the basis of membrane type, the market can be divided into sheet based and liquid coated.

Market Analysis by Application:

Fluid-Applied Fully Bonded Self-Adhered Loose Laid

Below grade waterproofing finds its applications in fluid-applied, fully bonded, self-adhered, and loose laid.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Residential Building Commercial Building Public Infrastructure

The end-uses of the market includes residential building, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets covered in the Expert Market Research report are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing infrastructure and construction industries are driving the below grade waterproofing industry. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers is also supporting the industry growth. Rising urbanisation is supporting the demand for new constructions, thus, supporting the below grade waterproofing industry. The rising population is another key driver for the below grade waterproofing industry. The changing preferences of consumers to durable and robust building materials are further aiding the growth of the industry. The rising competition among the key players is likely to increase the production of below grade waterproofing.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global below grade waterproofing market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the material type, membrane type, end-use, and regions of below grade waterproofing market. A detailed assessment of the trade data, looking into the major exporting and importing countries has also been provided in the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE: CSL) BASF SE(OTCMKTS: BASFY) GCP Applied Technologies(NYSE: GCP) MAPEI S.p.A Mineral Technologies Inc. Sika AG Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

