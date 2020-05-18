The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Asia Pacific Saccharin Market Growth 2020 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Saccharin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be aided by the robust saccharin production in China which attained 16,225.68 tonnes in 2019. The expected moderate growth of the global artificial high-intensity sweetener (HIS) market in the forecast period of 2020-2025 will also drive the Asia Pacific saccharin market growth in the coming years. In 2025, the global artificial HIS industry is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=167&flag=B

The Asia Pacific saccharin market is being aided by the rising consumption of low-calorie sweetener in Asia. It is one of the leading consumers of low-calorie sweeteners, accounting for almost a fifth of their global consumption in 2018. The market in China, the largest producer of saccharin, globally, is aiding the growth of the saccharin industry on the continent driven by the rise in exports. Majority of the saccharin output in China is exported either to the EU or within Asia, with the export demand being driven by the personal care and beverage industries. The Chinese domestic demand for saccharin is also projected to grow in the coming years.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-saccharin-market

The Asia Pacific saccharin market is being driven by the rising demand for sugar-alternatives due to a growing health consciousness and government schemes discouraging sugar intake, especially in South East Asia. While the sugar consumption has been growing in key saccharin producing markets in the region like China and India, the market for the high-intensity sweetener will be aided by the imposition of sugary beverage taxes in various South East Asian countries like Thailand and Philippines. The taxations are encouraging major beverage manufacturers to reduce sugar or add alternative low-calorie sweeteners in their drinks. In Singapore, meanwhile, seven key beverage manufacturers have entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Health to reduce the sugar content in their products meant for the domestic market to below 12% by 2020. These steps are providing a further impetus for the growth of the saccharin market in the area. Saccharin is often combined with other low or zero calories sweeteners like aspartame to balance the bitter aftertaste of the high-intensity sweetener.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Calcium

2. Sodium

3. Insoluble

Calcium, sodium, and insoluble saccharin are the saccharin types available in the market.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Food and Beverages

2. Table Top Sweetener

3. Personal Care

4. Pharmaceutical

5. Others

Food and beverages, tabletop sweetener, personal care, and pharmaceutical, among others are the common application sectors for saccharin.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. China

2. India

3. South East Asia

By region, China, India, and South East Asia are the major regional markets in the Asia Pacific.

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

1. Ortho Toluene Sulfonamide

2. Sodium Bichromate Dihydrate

3. Sulfuric Acid

4. Sodium Bicarbonate

5. Sodium Carbonate

Saccharin is derived from ortho toluene sulfonamide, sodium bichromate dihydrate, sulfuric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and sodium carbonate.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Asia Pacific saccharin market is being driven by the increasing population in Asia. The healthy growth of the beverage industry in China and India is further aiding the regional saccharin industry. The healthy economic growth in the Asia Pacific region along with the rise in disposable incomes is also propelling the market forward. The rising demand for personal care and the healthy growth of the health care segment in the region is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Market:

The Expert Market Research report provides a detailed insight into the global market, covering the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) demand and supply of saccharin by its types and regional markets. The report also offers an in-depth overview of the Asia Pacific market by looking into the demand and supply of saccharin according to its types and regional markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It gives an analysis of the global trade data for the year 2019. The report by Expert Market Research also provides the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends of saccharin in the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1.PMC

2.JMC

3. Kaifeng Xinghua

4. Tianjin Beifang

5. Tianjin Changjie

6. Shanghai Fortune

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-natural-sweeteners-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com