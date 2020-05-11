The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Asia Pacific Dairy Market Size 2020-2025 | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific dairy market is projected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 with the aid of the increasing milk production in Asia. In 2019, milk production in Asia is expected to witness a growth of 5%, as compared to the previous year.

The Asia Pacific dairy market is being driven by the increasing demand and consumption of dairy products in the region. A rapid growth in its population and a growing middle class has led to increased consumption of dairy products in the area which has almost doubled in the last three decades. Asia is a significant export destination for dairy products, especially regions like China and South East Asia. Imports are expected to increase in the region in the forecast period. China, especially, is a major importer of dairy products in the continent. The dairy export to China increased by 17.5% in March 2018, as compared to the previous year. Some of the major dairy products imported by China include WMP, cheese, butter, butter oil, and cream. China is one of the leading importers of cheese, and in 2017, cheese imports by China increased by 16% as compared to 2016. The Asian country is expected to almost double its imports of cheese by 2025. With China being a leading importer of dairy products, the US-China trade war might adversely affect the dairy market in, not just the Asia Pacific, but also the world.

The dairy market in the Asia Pacific is also aided by milk production in countries like Pakistan and India. Nearly 70% of all milk production in the coming years is expected to take place in Asia with India and Pakistan accounting for the majority of the increased production. The two countries are among the leading milk producers globally with India accounting for 20% and Pakistan accounting for 6% of the global milk production. In the forecast period, the two economies are projected to account for almost 30% of the global production of milk. The surplus production of milk in India and Pakistan is expected to be consumed as fresh dairy products domestically with India being a self-sufficient dairy market.

Yoghurt is expected to remain a popular dairy product, consumed extensively in the Asia Pacific. In India, the yoghurt market has seen a robust growth. In 2019, Danone, a leading player in the global dairy market, invested INR 182 crore into Epigamia, the Indian yoghurt producer. Epigamia is one of the major yoghurt brands in India with expansive distribution channels as it is currently retailed through popular supermarkets like Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh, and Nature’s Basket along with big online retailers like Big Basket and Amazon.

Market Analysis by Types:

Fluid/UHT/ Flavoured Milk Cream Butter Ghee (Clarified Butter) Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) Skimmed Milk Powder Whole Milk Powder Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Indian Cheese (Paneer) Lactose Casein Cheese Yoghurt Ice-cream Probiotic Dairy Products

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

Asia Pacific is a significant dairy market globally due to the extensive demand for dairy products from a large domestic consumer base. With rising concerns about health and fitness, dairy products like yoghurt and dairy protein are witnessing a mounting demand. The Asia Pacific dairy market is being driven by the rapid urbanisation in the region combined with the increasing disposable income. With the growing income of the consumers, cheese is seeing a rising demand. Traditionally consumed dairy products in the sub-continent like yoghurt, curd, and cottage cheese are expected to maintain their dominant position in the Asia Pacific dairy market. Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam consume 14-15 kilogram per capita of dairy while the per capita consumption of dairy in the South-East Asia ranges between 2 to 5 kilograms. The dairy market is expected to continue its growth in the countries like Pakistan and India where dairy consumption is culturally ingrained.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research offers a detailed analysis of the global as well as Asia Pacific historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market for dairy. The report also provides the market for the different dairy products in the Asia Pacific for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It also gives a detailed insight into the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) market and price trends in the regional dairy markets of the Asia Pacific. It analyses the global trade data for dairy for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major exporting as well as importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, (FCG.NZ) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., (Ltd. SHA: 600887) China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CIADF) Meiji Co., Ltd (TYO: 2269) Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) Karnataka Co-operative Milk Federation Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd Lion Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS: YKLTY)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

