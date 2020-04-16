The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2023

The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd. and FortyTwo Telecom AB among others.

Key Segments of the Global A2P SMS and API Market

By Technology Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

By End-Users

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

By Applications

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional Campaigns

Interactive Services

Others

By Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

Each market player encompassed in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

