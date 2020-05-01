Text Analytics Market Current Technological Advancements on 2020

Text analytics is an emerging technology that is popular amongst various industries such as FMCG, BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, etc. Text analytics software equip the companies to understand their customers better, and help them determine customers’ demands, purchasing patterns, etc., by analyzing the data generated from various sources. The growing popularity of text analytics technology is attributed to the rising acceptance of social media platforms and growing inclination towards cloud technology for data storage. There is a growing tendency among companies to adopt cloud technology to understand the inherent dynamics of the market. The ability to curb fraud, manage risk, plan effective marketing campaigns, etc. are some of the major factors driving the global text analytics applications segment

As substantial data is generated through different sources, the adoption of cloud technology empowers companies to analyze the data and forecast profitable outcomes of the same. The ability of text analytics to analyze data in real time has influenced its adoption in various businesses; therefore, text analysis is gaining prominence as a futuristic technology that could redefine business processes. Additionally, emerging economies provide huge potential for the expansion of the text analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ability of text analytics to extract meaningful information from unstructured data would benefit companies in gaining business intelligence, comprehending market dynamics and gaining significant insight into the competitive landscape of the market. The top players in the market are adopting acquisition, product launch, partnerships and collaborations as strategies to expand their geographic reach, strengthen product lines and to improve their services. Companies such as SAS Incorporation, Clarabridge and many other top market players are adopting product launch and partnership as their developmental strategy to remain competitive in the market.

For instance, in April 2014, Clarabridge, a leader of text analytic products, acquired Market Metrix, a leading Enterprise Feedback Management platform, to expand its analytics offerings with a robust platform. The combined solution would help in analysing the data efficiently.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Text Analytics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise model

Cloud based model

TEXT ANALYTICS MAKRET BY APPICATION

Competitive Intelligence

Customer Relationship management

Predictive Analytics

Fraud detection

Brand Reputation

TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY END USER

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Telecommunication

Government

Retail



TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

