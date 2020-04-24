Telecom Towers Market Outlook 2016 | High Business Opportunities Driving Hefty Growth -2022

Telecom towers are referred to as mobile sites or mobile towers which are built to provide services in a predetermined region. Telecommunication towers exhibit different cellular ranges, based on the size, frequency and power ratings of the transmitter, and on overlap provided by other towers in the area. The telecom tower provides a broad variety of multi-channel frequencies to thousands of mobile phones within the network zone. The main benefit of multichannel frequency is that it can connect tens of cellphones in just one network like conference calling, where most devices are connected to a single network and transmit and receive at the same time. In addition, it provides better data transfer speeds and connectivity. A telecom tower is a high-strength steel structure with a transceiver unit in the top to cover the maximum possible area.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Telecom Towers Market has been segmented on the following basis:

Based on the type of tower:

Lattice tower

Guyed tower

Monopole tower

Camouflage towers

Mobile (vehicle mounted) tower.

Based on Mounting area:

Ground Based Towers

Roof-top Towers

Other

Based on Applications:

Urban

Countryside

Based on Ownership:

Operator-owned

Joint Venture

Private-owned

Market Dynamics and Market Growth:

We’re in the midst of a telecommunications revolution. The technology has moved so fast that it gets obsolete within no time. 3G increased the demands on the systems and 4G escalated the volume of data traffic beyond anyone’s anticipation, changing usage patterns.5G will drive demand even further, and will require newly expanded capabilities.

The factors resulting in the growth of the telecom towers market are:

Rising penetration in rural and off-grid areas and the recent disposition of small cell power systems used for LTE

Rising number of mobile phone users and Internet users.

Increasing competition among service provider for better network coverage leading to reduced tariff plans.

Fast upgradation of technology resulting in increasing demand for better services.

Joint ventures by the existing and new players in the market further increasing the competition.

Market Restraints:

Health concerns regarding the harmful effects of high-frequency radio waves.

Environmental concerns regarding power supply systems to towers.

High installation and operation costs of the telecom towers.

Government regulations on limiting the telecom towers in the specific regions.

Recent trends have shown the large potential of strengthening of telecom tower network, where several new technologies are expected to grow. Ongoing researches on the Internet of Things, remote healthcare services, etc. are some emerging technologies projecting to increase the load on telecom tower in the next few years.

Global Telecom Towers Market: Regional Outlook

Telecom Towers market geographically is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Indonesia has the largest market in Southeast. Myanmar is likely to robust growth in the number of telecom tower installations in the coming years, due to developing smartphone penetration, decreasing tariffs and entry of new telecom operators on the marketplace. In Cambodia, companies are focusing towards the installation of grid towers, that run on renewable resources.

Key players in Global Telecom Towers Market:

Major players in the Global Telecom Towers Market are Indus Towers, Reliance Infotel, Viom Networks, Aster Pvt. Ltd., Bharti Infratel Ltd., American Tower Company, BSNL, GTL Infra, Eaton Towers Ltd.

