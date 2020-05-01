Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Coal Handling System Market

The global Coal Handling System market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Coal Handling System market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Coal Handling System market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Coal Handling System Market

The recently published market study on the global Coal Handling System market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Coal Handling System market. Further, the study reveals that the global Coal Handling System market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Coal Handling System market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Coal Handling System market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Coal Handling System market.

Competitive Landscape

The report on coal handling system market includes detailed analysis on key players involved in the coal handling system manufacturing and distribution. The competitive landscape section of the report covers key facets such as SWOT analysis, coal handling system product portfolio analysis, key coal handling system developments, strategic alliances, strategies and financials. The coal handling system market report has profiled key companies such as Thyssenkrupp AG, Famur SA, FLSmidth Co., A/S and Metso Corporation.

Companies in the coal handling system market are focusing on tapping Indian market owing to increasing power projects in the region. For instance, in July 2018, Thyssenkrupp AG has made a contract with Doosan Power Systems India to provide coal handling system for two major thermal projects in Uttar Pradesh, with coal handling system order totaling US$ 115 million.

Sale of coal handling system is largely carried out through new contacts and agreements based on project requirements. Coal handling system manufacturers are signing new contracts with mining companies in a bid to enhance sales of their respective coal handling systems. Thyssenkrupp AG signed a contract with Rainbow Rare Earths, a mining company, in 2017. Likewise, Famur SA signed an agreement with Polish Development Fund for expanding energy and mining sector in Poland and strengthen its position in the Polish market.

Coal handling system companies are also involved in strategic acquisitions to enhance their footprint in the respective regional market. FLSmidth Co., A/S has acquired Sandvik Mining Systems projects business. The acquisition was mainly aimed at covering wider range of the entire mining value chain from crushing to transportation using coal handling system.

Definition

Coal handling is the initial process in power generation plant or coal-fired power plant Coal handling system is used in the transportation and handling of coal. Coal handling system is an integral part of material flow and coal quality management of the plant. There are various types of coal handling system including stackers, conveyors, feeders, reclaimers, ship loaders and unloaders and wagon tippler and loader. Coal handling system is widely used across industrial applications such as coal mining activities, thermal power plants and port applications.

Market Structure

The coal handling system market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use and region. The coal handling system by product type is categorized into stacker, reclaimer, stacker cum reclaimer, conveyor, ship loader & unloader, wagon tippler and wagon unloader, ship loader and unloader, feeders and others. With respect to end use, the coal handling system market is segmented on the basis of coal mines, thermal power plants, sea ports and others. The coal handling system market is analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

