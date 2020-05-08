Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Canine Arthritis Treatment Market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Canine Arthritis Treatment market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Canine Arthritis Treatment market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Canine Arthritis Treatment market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Canine Arthritis Treatment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market during the assessment period.

The second dominant market in canine arthritis treatment is Germany owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, particularly dogs. It has been found that with growing age of pets, the prevalence of diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy, arthritis, lameness, dysplasia and behavioural anxieties increases, especially in dogs and cats. This growth in terms of pet adoption in European countries and increasing number of pets suffering from arthritis is likely to boost the growth of canine arthritis treatment in Europe. This has been driving the demand for innovative therapies and drugs in Canine Arthritis Treatment, such as stem cell Canine Arthritis Treatment and arthritis drugs – NSAIDs and opioids. Canine arthritis treatment/drugs in Germany have taken initiatives to incentivize innovation in the field of veterinary treatment in order to address the urgent need of better veterinary care and to combat rapid growing prevalence of animal diseases. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in high economic European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. also boosts the growth of the market for canine arthritis treatment. As per the American Pet Products Association, about US$ 6.1 Bn was spent on vet care in 2017 in Europe.

Increasing pet adoption in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market in Asia-Pacific. In Japan and the Middle East and Africa, the population of dogs is decreasing due to poor vet care facilities, which is expected to hamper the growth of canine arthritis treatment market to some extent.

