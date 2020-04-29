Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global demand for super absorbent polymers (SAP) reached a volume of around 2.8 million metric tons in 2019. Further, the demand for the product is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 3.8 million metric tons by 2025.

The global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market is being driven by its growing demand to manufacture products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene pads and liners, and incontinence products, particularly in emerging economies. The disposable baby diapers segment is the leading application segment of the product, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global demand. Within the Asia Pacific, the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene has led to the increased adoption of diapers over cloth nappies, especially in regions like India and China. The demand for baby diapers in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow by almost 20% in the coming years due to rising urbanisation and increasing population in the region. Further, the product is finding applications in sectors like water treatment, medical industry, and agriculture, which are expected to grow more in the coming years, driving the market for super absorbent polymer (SAP) further.

The growing production of acrylic acid, which is a raw material for super absorbent polymers (SAP), is expected to further aid the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) industry. In October 2019, Arkema (EPA: AKE), a specialty chemicals and advanced materials company, announced the installation of a new acrylic acid reactor with a capacity of 90,000-ton at its Clear Lake, Texas site to support the growth of its North American customers in the adhesives, superabsorbents, paints, and water treatment markets.

Further, in Europe, the demand for super absorbent polymer (SAP) is expected to grow stably, mainly in Central Europe and Eastern Europe. In October 2018, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (OTC: NPSHY), one of the key players in the super absorbent polymer (SAP) industry, expanded its production facility of super absorbent polymer (SAP) as well as acrylic acid at its subsidiary, NIPPON SHOKUBAI EUROPE N.V., in order to meet the growing demand for the product in the region. Such developments are expected to further drive the growth of the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Disposable Baby Diapers Adult Incontinence Products Feminine Hygiene Products Others

Super absorbent polymer (SAP) finds applications in the production of disposable baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the super absorbent polymer (SAP) market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market is being driven by the growing demand for disposable baby diapers, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The growing market of acrylic acid and its increased production is providing further impetus to the industry. The increasing global population and rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies like India and China, are further aiding the industry. The growing awareness regarding personal hygiene is driving the demand for personal care products, further impacting the industry positively. With the advancement in technology and diversification in the product line by manufacturers, the market for super absorbent polymer (SAP) is further witnessing a healthy growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the global super absorbent polymer market, providing an insight into the applications and regional markets of the product for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also provides the key indicators of price and demand in the market. A SWOT, as well as a value chain analysis, has been provided within the report as well.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.(TYO: 4114) BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd (TYO: 4008) Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS: EVKIF) SDP Global Co., Ltd LG Chem Ltd,(KRX: 051910) Yixing Danson Technology Formosa Plastics Corporation Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

