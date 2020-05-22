Sugar Market 2020-2025 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast : Expert Market Research

Being an important source of food energy, sugar today represents one of the top ten most traded commodities around the world. Known for its sweetening properties, sugar is proficient in lowering the freezing point of foods. Moreover, sugar is considered an indispensable product for the food industry as it provides an even texture to food items, enhances flavours, adds warm colour and extends the shelf life of the bakery products.

Get a Free Sample Report– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=48

Expert Market Research has analysed the global sugar market according to source, end-use, major countries and top players:

Market breakup by Source

Sugar Cane Sugar Beet

Market breakup by End-use

Household Consumption Beverages Bakery and Confectionery Ice cream & Dairy products Others

Market breakup by Major Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sugar-market

Key findings from the report:

Sugar is derived from two different sources, i.e., sugar cane and sugar beet. These two sources are the most important sugar crops. Sugar cane grows in warm, moist and tropical climates while sugar beet grows in cooler and temperate climates. The major end-uses of sugar include household consumption; in beverages, bakery and confectionery, ice cream & dairy products and others. Country-wise, Brazil dominated the market with a share of more than one-fifth of the total global production in 2018. Brazil was followed by India, the European Union, China and Thailand. On the basis of global consumption, India represented the world’s biggest consumer of sugar accounting for more than one-tenth of the total global consumption in 2018. Some of the key players in this market include Südzucker AG, Tereos S.A., Cosan Limited, Mitr Phol Sugar Company Limited (Mitr Phol Group), Associated British Foods plc, Wilmar International Ltd, NORDZUCKER AG, and BIOSEV among others.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Suedzucker AG (ETR: SZU) Tereos Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) Mitr Phol Group Associated British Foods plc NORDZUCKER AG BIOSEV Wilmar International Ltd THAI ROONG RUANG SUGAR GROUP

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com