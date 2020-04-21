Strontium Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2025

The global Strontium market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Strontium market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Strontium market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Strontium market. The Strontium market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

the demand for strontium carbonate which in turn is further expected to augment the overall strontium market. The electronics industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry for the strontium market and in the next five years, it is expected to be the largest consumer of strontium.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest strontium market owing to the presence of huge production capacity of strontium especially in China. However, the continuing development for the flat screen television is hampering the overall strontium market especially in Europe and the North America. The rising slide in the demand for strontium mainly due to the growth in the flat screen television has boosted the consumption of strontium in various other end-use industries. Many companies are now optimizing their allocation of resources and also scaling their production capacities which are further expected to boost the competitiveness and thus, the overall growth of the strontium market. The overall production of strontium is expected to increase especially in China.

Key participants of the global strontium market include Sakai Chemical Industry, Evonik Degussa GmbH and Solvay & CPC Barium Strontium GmbH & Co. KG among others.

