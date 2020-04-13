Stroke Management Market Major Major Players Are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare

A restorative condition where blockage of veins causes’ interference in the blood supply to the brain is called as stroke. Stroke can prompt the death of cerebrum cells or a person. A stroke is also called as a brain attack because it can occur quickly and needs immediate treatment. The incidence of stroke in the old age population is high, and it is one of the major causes of death in developed countries. According WHO estimates, stroke results in 17 million deaths annually. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), strokes cause one out of every 20 deaths, with annual cost of around US$ 34 Bn in the U.S. Hence, it is necessary the early diagnosis and treatment management to restrict deaths from stroke. Steps of stroke management involves stroke prevention, and it leads to reduction in risk of recurrent strokes in patients.

The key players influencing the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

B Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

Medtronic Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GE Healthcare

Merck

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global stroke management market is segmented on the type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment is divided into Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, Echocardiography and Others. The therapeutic segment is divided into Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and Antihypertensive. Based on the application, the global stroke management market is segmented into Ischemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stroke management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stroke management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

