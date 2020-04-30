Strategic Focus on India Pale Ale Market with Key Players Like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V.

The global India Pale Ale market was valued at $32,905.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $70,131.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beer drives the growth of the global India Pale Ale market. Over the past one decade, there has been a surge in the worldwide consumption of beer. According to Brewers Association, beer represents nearly 75% of the global market share of alcoholic beverages with India, China, U.S., Brazil, Russia, Germany and Mexico being the key market. When it comes to craft beer, Europe and North America are the dominant markets in the segment. These regions have witnessed rise demand for different types of craft beers such as Porter, Stout, Brown ale, Lager and cream ale. As a result, these regions play an important role in driving the market for India Pale Ale in terms of value sales.

Some of the key players of Pale Ale Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, BAVARIA N.V.

The India Pale Ale Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the India market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the India Pale Ale market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Pale Ale market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

