Stem Cell Therapy Market Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027: Medipost, pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzate S.R.L

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Stem Cell therapyMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Treatment, Application, and End User.’ The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 5,129.66 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,534.55 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global stem cell therapymarketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Leading companies operating in the stem cell therapy marketare Medipost, pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzate S.R.L., Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Biotime, Inc., RichSource, Caladrius, TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and GeneaBiocellsamong others.

The global stem cell therapy market, based on the type, is segmented into adult stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cell, and other stem cells. Adult stem cell therapy is further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, and umbilical cord stem cells. The adult stem cellsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast perioddue to its effectiveness for the treatment of chronic conditions coupled with higher compatibility with immunity system. The end usersegment is segmented into academic and research institutes and hospitals & specialty clinics.

Stem cell research has been widely investigated globally to enhance human health in a medical setting. For this, creating public awareness about stem cell research is vital for realizing this potential. The stem cell’s main role is to replace dying cells and reconstruct damaged tissues. Based on the extensive stem cell research results, many scientists have claimed that the cells could probably generate cures and treatment for various diseases, including cancers, cardiovascular disease, and others. Newly developed stem cell therapies having the capability to replace disease, causing cells. Hence, patients now started relying on stem cell therapy that has long term positive outcomes. There is an increasing number of potential treatments that are undergoing in clinical trials phase. The FDA has approved very few stem cell therapies. For instance, in 2019, Fedratinib, approved by the FDA for the first-line treatment for myelofibrosis. Bone marrow transplantation is widely used stem cell based therapy. Blood forming stem cells were the first to be used in the clinic. This stem cell therapy has benefited thousands of patients who have leukemia.

Based on application type, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal, dermatology, cardiology, drug discovery and development, other applications. The prophylaxis held the largest share of the stem cell therapy market for the treatment type segment. However, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Stem Cell Therapy market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Stem Cell Therapy market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Stem Cell Therapy market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

