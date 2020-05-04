Steel Drums Market Rising Demand, Trends and New Technologies by 2026

Global Steel drums market is accounted for $7.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. High sustainability & eco-friendliness of steel drums and the ability to be reconditioned or recycled for reuse is propelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw materials prices is hampering the market. In addition, escalating dyes is creating and demand for paints is providing ample opportunities

Steel drums are used for packaging of liquids, semi-solids as well as powders. Steel drums perform remarkably well in an extensive range of temperatures, pressure, and humidity, while maintaining their structural integrity irrespective of heat and flame, without any leakage or spillage. Steel drums remain unaffected by the thermal shocks and are less likely to implode when proper work conditions are maintained, these conditions for handling steel drums depend on the drum contents.

On the basis of material types, the Stainless Steel segment due to stainless steel is an alloy of iron with a minimum of 10.5% Chromium. Chromium produces a thin layer of oxide on the surface of the steel known as the ‘passive layer’. Stainless steel also contains varying amounts of Carbon, Silicon, and Manganese. By geography, Asia Pacific is accounted due to while exporters are preferring steel drums for bulk packaging, it is more likely that steel drums would encounter lucrative opportunities in the non-hazardous materials packaging and transport section owing to their attributes facilitating the shipment.

Some of the key players in Steel drums market include are Grief Inc, Sicagen India Ltd, Nippon Steel &Sumikin Drum Techno Co., Ltd, Peninsula Drums Cc, Carrick – James G & Co, Industrial Container Services (ICS), Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc, Milford Barrel Co. Inc, Enviro-Pak Inc, Meyer Steel Drum, Great Western Containers Inc, Schutz Container Systems, Inc, Mauser Group B.V., BalmerLawrie& Co. Ltd., Eagle Manufacturing Company, Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, and Fibrestar Drums Limited.

Capacities Covered:

– Up to 10 Gallons

– 10- 30 Gallons

– 30- 50 Gallons

– 50-80 Gallons

– 80 Gallons and above

Head Types Covered:

– Open head

– Tight head

Material Types Covered:

– Cold rolled steel

– Carbon steel

– Hot Rolled Steel

– Stainless Steel

End-Users Covered:

– Agriculture

– Food & Beverages

– Building and construction

– Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

– Paints & Dyes

– Oils & Lubricants

– Chemicals and solvents

– Other End Users

