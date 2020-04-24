Statistical Report on Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Forecast with Leading Key Players: Aethlon Medical, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., NanoSomix Inc.

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is expected to reach $367 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2016 to 2022. Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles present in various body fluids such as saliva, urine, blood, and breast milk. These vesicles play an important role in intercellular communication processes and have specific composition of proteins, lipids, messenger RNA (mRNA), and micro RNA. Currently, exosomes have great potential to be used as a vehicle for drug delivery and a biomarker for the diagnosis of various diseases and for therapeutic use. Moreover, exosomes offer an alternative pathway for invasive biopsy used in the diagnosis and management of different types of cancer.

Some of the key players of Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market:

Aethlon Medical, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., NanoSomix Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Malvern Instruments Ltd., System Biosciences Inc., NX Pharmagen, Sistemic Inc., Capricor Therapeutics, Exiqon A/S

The Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product:

Instrument

Reagent

Software

Segmentation by application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

