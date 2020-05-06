Stabilized starch Market Share, Growth Rate, Sales Value And Industry Production Volume by 2028

Stabilized starch also called modified starch which is very useful in the food industry. Stabilized starch or amylum is a polysaccharide carbohydrate which consists of a large number of glucose units joined together by glycoside bonds. It is found in potatoes, rice, wheat, and many other food products. Unmodified starches have limited use in the food industry. So researchers develop various methods for modification of the starch which requires various chemicals and enzymes. Stabilized starch is used as food additives.

Stabilized starch have improved characteristics than native starch which includes an increase in water holding capacity, heat resistant behavior, reinforce its binding, minimized syneresis of starch and improved thickening. The physical modification involves pre-gelatinization (pre-cooked starches which are used as a thickener in cold water) and heat-treatment of starch, etc. Starch when modified by hydrolysis then it can be used as a fat replacer. By making different modification Stabilized starch can be used for any purposes in the food processing industry. Stabilized starch can be used as a stabilizer, emulsifier, thickening agent, dusting agent, drying aids, binder, clouding agent, suspending agent and for freeze-thaw stability etc.

Increasing Demand for low fat Products Leads to Increase the Market for stabilized starch.

The increasing demand from a consumer for healthier and natural finished products with low fat is driving stabilized starch market. As a food component fat contributes to taste, shelf life, texture, flavor, and appearance to the food products. Consumers are more concern about their health. Awareness about the adverse effect of overconsumption of certain lipids increases demand for stabilized starch. A majority of the developed country population is health conscious and is aware of the benefits of preventive healthcare.

Most of the population in America and Europe follow a healthy lifestyle that’s why manufacturers of the nutritious food products go for innovations in the food. Stabilized starch can be used as fat replacer it is used in low-fat cheese, low-fat butter, low-fat yogurt etc. people are more conscious about their health and physical appearance so they preferred healthy and low-fat diet. When starch is modified by hydrolysis it becomes fat replacer. Well-known fat replacer from a starch base is maltodextrin. It is used in low-fat ice cream, low-fat butter, low fat spread etc. Stabilized starch can be used for providing textures to the food products. So there are many health benefits associated with the stabilized starch. Resistant starch contains a high amount of fibers which is beneficial for the digestion.

Global stabilized starch market: segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the stabilized starch market has been segmented as follows:

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others (Rice, yam, and tubers)

On the basis of type, the stabilized starch market has been segmented as follows:

Cationic stabilized starch

Etherified stabilized starch

Esterified stabilized starch

Resistant stabilized starch

Pre-gelatinized stabilized starch

On the basis of function, the stabilized starch market has been segmented as follows:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others (Sizing, gelling, adhesion, moisture retention, film formation, and fat substitution agents)

On the basis of application, the stabilized starch market has been segmented as follows:

Food & beverages Bakery & confectionery products Beverages Processed foods Other food & beverage applications

Industrial Medicines & pharmaceuticals Papermaking Cosmetics Weaving & textiles Others (Adhesives, foundry, detergents, and cardboard manufacturing)

Animal feed Swine feed Ruminant feed Poultry feed Other animal feed applications (Aquafeed and rabbit feed)



Global stabilized starch Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Cargill (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Roquette Frères (France)

Avebe U. A. (Netherlands

Emsland- Strke GmbH

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

