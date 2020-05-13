Sports Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sports Technology Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global sports technology market size was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.23% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2025.

North America is a significant regional sports technology market owing to the large-scale adoption of technology and enhancing living standards within the region. Further, the rising demand for relaxing sports viewing experience, growing BYOD popularity, and improving social media integration with stadium technologies are aiding the industry growth within the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period due to the internet and cloud technology penetration, digitalisation of sports, and the emergence of professional leagues.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (STO: ERIC-B) are the key players in the global sports technology market. In June 2019, IBM, along with All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), announced the continuation of the pledge of their partnership to leverage disruptive innovation in the sports industry in order to elevate and differentiate the famous traditional tennis tournament. The announcement of multiple innovations for The Championships 2019 across Cloud and AI aims to maximise the opportunities presented by IBM’s core strategic capabilities. IBM and AELTC, the 30-year-old partners, maintain the importance of challenging the status quo through the help of technology.

Market Analysis by Sports Type:

Indoor Sports Outdoor Sports

The sports technology market is bifurcated on the basis of sport type into indoor sports and outdoor sports.

Market Analysis by Technology:

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Internet of Things (IoT) Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

By technology, the sports technology market is divided into artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR).

Market Analysis by Sports:

Soccer Baseball Basketball Ice Hockey American Football/Rugby Tennis Cricket Golf Esports Others

The market is divided on the basis of sports into soccer, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, American football/rugby, tennis, cricket, golf, and esports, among others.

Market Analysis by Components:

Software Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment Services

On the basis of components, the sports technology market is divided into software, wearable devices and sports equipment, and services.

Market Analysis by Application:

Tracking Decision Making Analytics and Statistics Tactics and Simulation Training Game Performance Analysis Team Analysis & Management Injury and Health Analysis

On the basis of application, the sports industry is divided into tracking, decision making, analytics and statistics, tactics and simulation, training, game performance analysis, team analysis and management, and injury and health analysis.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Coaches Clubs Leagues Sports Associations Others

The market is divided on the basis of end use into coaches, clubs, leagues, and sports associations, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global sports technology market is driven by the enhanced audience engagement and rising sports events, both online and offline. The growing demand for data-driven decisions and operations is boosting the sports industry growth. The market is further aided by the penetration of internet and cloud technology, professional leagues emergence, and the digitalisation of sports. The increasing internet adoption, constant growth in social media analytics, cloud computing, smart devices, and Internet-of-Things are accelerating the market growth. Multiple wearables technology companies are focusing on delivering new and insightful data points and automating data analysis, thus, propelling the market further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an outlook of the global sports technology industry for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the sports type, technology, sports, components, application, end use, and regional markets of sports technology. It gives an in-depth look into the regional price trends in the global sports technology market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the market dynamics by looking into the key demand and price indicators, aw sell as assessing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

IBM [NYSE: IBM] Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (STO: ERIC-B) Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) Fujitsu (TYO: 6702) SAP SE (SAP SE) Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) NEC Corporation (TYO: 6701) LG Electronics [LG Corp] Samsung (KRX: 005930) Fitbit, Inc.(NYSE: FIT) Apple Garmin Ltd. Sony Corporation Panasonic Corporation Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

