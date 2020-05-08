Sports Drinks Market Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

The market takes a dig at today’s athletic and fitness conscious society, suggesting products that help revitalise the body after heavy workouts. End users include a broad spectrum of the age group, mostly comprised of teenagers, young adults, and the sports-frenzy millennial population.

Market Dynamics:

Growing athleticism amidst rising health consciousness has given the market considerable boost in recent times. People have started opting positively towards sports drinks, owing to factors like inclination towards fitness and sports, urbanisation, rising disposable salaries, and the constantly growing purchasing power of the average consumer.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064837

Manufacturers have also tried experimenting with different flavours, aiming to rope in other spectrums of the population as well. With rising fitness fads amongst teenagers and young adults, manufacturers have invested in advertising their products as the ideal solution to all rehydration and energy woes. Successful advertising projecting sports drinks as desirable products has also worked well for the market.

Recent concerns about high sugar content in sports drinks has become quite the hurdle for the market’s current growth trends. Appeals towards organic and natural rehydrating agents as better suitable alternatives have somewhat hindered the market’s growth. While manufacturers have started releasing products propagating them as healthier and more organic than earlier accused versions, the above-mentioned factors continue to worry the market’s interests.

Market Segmentation:

The global sports drink market is segmented based on type, packaging, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic, with isotonic holding the higher share in market size. Based on packaging, the market is segregated into canned, bottled, and carton packaged. Amongst these, bottled holds the higher market share. When segmented based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064837

Geographical Analysis:

Regionally, the global sports drink market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America leads in terms of market share, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Developed countries such USA and UK provide concentrated markets due to rising athleticism and fitness, shifting diet patterns, and increasing health concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest amongst the other segments, driven by the rising purchasing powers within the emergent economies prevalent in the region.

Key players:

Key players in the market include Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, All Sport, Amp Energy, Bomb Energy Drink, Staminade, Boost Drinks, Burn, Cytosport, EAS, Enerzal, Frucor, Montage Promoters, Labrada Nutrition, Gusto Organic, Hype Energy Drinks, Pacific Health Labs,Lucozade, Rockstar Energy, Runa Beverages, and Trend Food International.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609