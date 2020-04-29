Soybean Market Size, Share, Price Chart, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Soybean Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global soybean market reached a volume of almost 347 million metric tons between 2018 and 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 373 million metric tons by 2025.

The global soybean market based on production is led by the United States, accounting for about 35% share of the global output. The country is followed by Brazil, China, Argentina, and India as the largest producers of soybean. The soybean market in India is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years due to import restrictions on refined palm oil and palm olein from Malayasia imposed in January 2020. Thus, directing India towards increasing the imports of soybean and sunflower oils.

Soybean, variously known as soya bean, is an edible seed of the pea family (Fabaceae) and an annual legume. Soybean is the most important bean in the world, as it provides plant protein to millions of people, along with supplying ingredients for a lot of chemical products. Consumption of soya beans contains phytic acid, B vitamins, and other dietary minerals. Soybean gives soya vegetable oil as a processed product, which extensively used in food as well as industrial applications. Also, soybean is an important source of protein for livestock feed, which further provides animal protein for human consumption.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Cargill are some of the leading producers of soybean oil. In July 2018, both the companies completed their agreement and officially launched SoyVenTM, their new joint venture, to cater to the soybean meal and oil demands from the customers in Egypt. SoyVen is situated in Borg Al-Arab, and it owns and operates the National Vegetable Oil Company soy crush facility, in conjunction to related commercial and functional activities, such as a distinct Switzerland-based entity supplying soybeans to the Egypt crush plant.

Market Analysis by Application:

Crush Feed Use Food Use

The market is divided based on application into crush, feed use, and food use.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global soybean market is driven by the crushing industry, where the extraction of soy meal and soy oil takes place. The thriving animal feed industry, as well as the increasing applications in various industries, such as oleochemicals, biodiesel, and food industries, are boosting the market growth. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of soybean as it offers a healthy alternative to cholesterol and fat-rich food is further enhancing the market for soybean. The growing shift towards soybean-based snack and food products such as soy chocolate nuts and soy crisps are propelling the market growth further. The growing market for adhesives, candles, insecticides, printing inks, waxes, plastics, etc., are accelerating the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global soybean market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the application and regional markets of soybean. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global soybean market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

