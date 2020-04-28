South Korea 5G Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2023 , Impact of COVID-19

The report on SOUTH KOREA 5G MARKET offers a detailed analysis of the SOUTH KOREA 5G MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2019-2026. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the South Korea 5G Market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. As the world moves towards 5G networks, South Korea plans to build 5G network to save money and time. The 5G market in South Korea is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

The South Korean government aims to deploy commercial 5G network services by the second half of 2019. It is estimated that the 5G penetration rate will be 5% by 2020 and subscriber would increase from 30% in 2020 to 90% in 2026 out of the total mobile subscribers. The South Korea 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In South Korea, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

The South Korea 5G Market study consists of various segments on the basis of which the South Korea 5G Market is analyzed. The individual South Korea 5G Market growth, share and size for each segment and their sub-segments is offered in the report. It delivers the historical data of the South Korea 5G Market along with the current and future forecasts of each segment. The leading South Korea 5G Market players in the South Korea 5G Market are discussed in detail along with their business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, sales, profits and overall revenue generated along with the competitive scenario of the SOUTH KOREA 5G MARKET. It also includes company profiling of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis among other such factors. The report also includes various analytical tools based on which the South Korea 5G Market growth is analyzed.

The 5G hype across the world has led South Korea to invest USD 1.7 Bn to roll out 5G wireless services that would enable users to download a full movie within a second. This would enable the related industries to upsell new 5G related devices and infrastructure equipment, and earn revenue worth USD 350 Mn by 2026. This will help in the expansion of the telecom infrastructure equipment industry.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors driving the South Korea 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o South Korean network operating companies plan to invest USD 9.36 Bn on 5G by 2018. The top three South Korean telecom companies will start commercial operations on 5G by 2019 and build nationwide 5G infrastructure by 2020

Threats and key players:

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

o The key players in this market are SK Telecom, KT, and LGU+

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the South Korea 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the South Korea 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the South Korea 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges of the of the South Korea 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

a. Market segmentation

b. Key questions answered in this study

c. Executive summary

d. Telecommunication industry evolution

e. Global 5G overview- 2025- 5G SIM cellular connections, 5G SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G traffic

Chapter 2: South Korea 5G market

a. Market overview- Key observations, forecasted market size (2018-2025) (USD Mn)

b. Market drivers

c. Market trends

Chapter 3: South Korea 5G market – SIM cellular connections

a. SIM Cellular Connections- 5G SIM Cellular Connections (2020-2025) (Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM cellular connections (2016-2025) (Mn), key observations

b. Data Usage by SIM cellular connections- Data Usage (GB/month), key observations

c. Data Traffic by SIM cellular connections- 5G Traffic (EB / year), key observations

d. SIM cellular connections-forecasted(2018-2025) market size(USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: South Korea 5G market – SIM M2M cellular connections

a. SIM M2M cellular connections- 5G SIM cellular connections (2020-2025) (Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM cellular connections (2016-2025) (Mn), key observations

b. Data Usage by SIM M2M cellular connections- Data Usage (GB/month), key observations

c. Data Traffic by SIM M2M cellular connections- Data Usage (EB/month), key observations

d. SIM M2M cellular connections- forecasted(2018-2025) market size(USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: South Korea 5G market – applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others)

a. Internet of Things- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

b. Robotics & Automation- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

c. Virtual Reality- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

d. Others- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6: 5G South Korea landscape- company overview

a. Company overview – SK Telecom

i. Key highlights

ii. 5G growth strategy and investments

b. Company overview – KT

i. Key highlights

ii. 5G growth strategy and investments

c. Company overview – LGU+

i. Key highlights

ii. 5G growth strategy and investments

Chapter 7: 5G-The road ahead

a. 5G Impact on media companies

b. 5G Impact on connected device makers

c. 5G Impact on network operators

d. 5G Impact on network suppliers

Chapter 8: Appendix

a. Research methodology

b. Assumptions

c. About Netscribes Inc

Disclaimer: The Table of Contents (ToC) provided above contains the targeted coverage. The coverage is subject to change as we progress with the research.

