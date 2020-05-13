Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Reach a Value of Around USD 35.6 Billion by 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, The global software-defined networking (SDN) market size reached a value of around USD 9.2 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 25.4% in the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a value of around USD 35.6 billion by 2025.

The software-defined networking (SDN) market is majorly being driven by the rising penetration of the internet in the market. North America represented the largest software-defined networking market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for bandwidth and cloud solutions and the introduction of 5G-enabled IoT services.

The use of mobile devices has risen exponentially in recent years, which means that well-organized data networks across private and public sectors are increasingly required, leading to the growth of the software-defined networking (SDN) market. Businesses have commonly used mobility tools to improve profitability, maximize mobile workforce efficiency, and more. SDN controller provides a central access point for the allocation of security and policy information constantly throughout the company and resolves complicated issues such as securing mobility services in BYOD devices, providing centrally managed networks, personalising consumer use of data in the telecom sector and reducing the use of hardware networks and others.

In February 2020, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET), one of the key players, announced that it had acquired another network monitoring and SDN (Software Defined Networking) company called Big Switch Networks. The investment would improve the network control and adherence suite of the organisation through the CloudVision and DANZ (Data ANalyZer) software systems of Arista.

Market Analysis by Type:

Open SDN SDN Via API SDN Via Overlay

Based on type, the market can be divided into open SDN, SDN via API, and SDN via an overlay.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Data Centres Service Providers Enterprises Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Education Government and Defence Others

It finds end-uses in data centres, service providers, enterprises, banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, government, and defence, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising application in various industries is driving the software-defined networking market growth. The rising demand for deployment of private computers like smartphones, notebooks, and tablets to improve corporate networks is driving the SDN market. The growing demand for cloud solutions will be among the key driving forces of the industry. The demand for intent-based networking is among the main factors driving the software-defined networking.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global software-defined networking (SDN) market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, end uses, and regional markets for software-defined networking (SDN). The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the market through the assessment of the industry based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET). Cisco Systems Inc.(NASDAQ: CSCO) Extreme Networks Inc.(NASDAQ: EXTR) HUAWEI Technologies Co., Ltd.(SHE: 002502) Juniper Networks Inc.(NYSE: JNPR) VMware, Inc.(NYSE: VMW) Others

