Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) MarketTechnology Overview, Scope and Precise Outlook 2014 – 2022

Software Defined Data Center Market (SDDC Market) Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $139 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 32% during the period 2016-2022. SDDC is a facility where all data center resources that include storage, networking, and computer are virtualized and delivered as a service. It leverages deployment, monitoring, and management of data center resources through automated software. Exponential growth of big data, increased demand for streamlined & automated data center operations, and cost efficiency has resulted in increased SDDC adoption, globally. On the contrary, factors that restrain the market expansion in certain regions include possibility of security threats and integration complexity.

SDDC network solutions include software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). The SDS network solution segment holds the maximum market share, as it includes the complete support infrastructure required for storage and management of data. However, SDN network solution is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 31.6%, owing to higher adoption, mainly in North America and Europe.

Key Findings of the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market:

SDS network solution held a significant share in the world SDDC market in 2014, and it is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

The managed service contributed 36% of the total market value in 2014, and is projected to dominate the market by 2022, owing to the rapid adoption among large enterprises that necessitate third-party assistance to manage and control SDDC infrastructure.

In the year 2014, government & BFSI accounted for the highest market share in the industry vertical segment, with over 25% revenue. However, telecom & IT is expected to dominate the market in near future.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 20% of the total market value in 2014, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

Key players analyzed in the SDDC market are VMware, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. The key strategies adopted by them include product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position, enhance their software services, and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in the year 2016, VMware launched the new enterprise-proven, hyper-converged Stack, EVO to enable smooth, high-performance infrastructure for SDDC.

