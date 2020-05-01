DelveInsight’s ‘Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft-tissue sarcoma are rare neoplasms that can develop in supporting or connective tissue, such as the muscle, nerves, tendons, blood vessels, and fatty and fibrous tissues. They commonly affect the arms, legs, and trunk. They also appear in the stomach and intestines (GIST) as well as behind the abdomen (retroperitoneal sarcomas) and the female reproductive system (gynecological sarcomas). STSs may be classified according to the involved cell-type, the specific nature of the malignancy, and the disease’s clinical course.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 50 histologic subtypes of STSs. The signs and symptoms of STSs vary greatly from patients to patients based on the type of STS. However, it is not associated with any noticeable symptoms early in the course of the disease, but the affected individuals may notice slow-growing, painless mass in the affected area.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment

This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Soft tissue sarcoma market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment guidelines and algorithm across the United States, Europe and Japan.

DelveInsight’s Soft tissue sarcoma market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Soft tissue sarcoma treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Soft Tissue Sarcoma patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology is segmented by gender-specific incidence, type-specific incidence, age-specific, stage-specific, and extremities. The report includes thorough analysis of all segmentations.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma has various subtypes. It was observed that in the United States and European countries, liposarcoma and leiomyosarcoma were the most incident subtypes of STS, which contributed to the majority of the cases. Whereas in Japan, subtypes, fibroblastic sarcomas and liposarcoma were more common.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma report encloses the detailed analysis of Soft Tissue Sarcoma marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Soft Tissue Sarcoma clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

STS primarily encountered in adults but can affect patients of any age. There are many histologic subtypes, and the malignancy can be low or high grade. Soft tissue sarcoma treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these therapies.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size. Among EU5, Germany had the highest Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size in 2017 USD 22.06 million, followed by Italy. The market size of STS (excluding GIST) in Japan was found to be least in 2017.

The key companies involved for Soft Tissue Sarcoma market treatment are Amgen, BioPharma, AstraZeneca and many others.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Soft Tissue Sarcoma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

Major players like Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Gradalis, Karyopharm Therapeutics and many others are involved in developing therapies for Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

