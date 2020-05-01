DelveInsight’s ‘Soft Tissue Sarcoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Understanding

The DelveInsight Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

Scope of the Report

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Soft Tissue Sarcoma epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Total Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

3. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Incident Cases of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) in 2017

3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS) in 2030

4. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Types of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.3. The Molecular Biology of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.4. Stages of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.5. Diagnosis of Soft-Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

4.5.1. Medical History and Physical Exam

4.5.2. Imaging Tests

4.5.3. Biopsy

4.5.4. Pathological diagnosis of soft tissue sarcomas

4.5.5. Proposed Diagnostic Guidelines

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Epidem Methodology

5.3. 7MM Incident Patient Population of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

6. Case Reports

6.1. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for radiation-associated soft-tissue sarcoma (RAS): A case report

6.2. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Masquerading as a Hematoma

6.3. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for primary sarcoma of the breast: a case report

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

7.1. United States Epidemiology

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in the United States

7.1.3. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in the United States

7.1.4. Total Incident Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the United States

7.1.5. Total Incident Cases of STS including GIST in the United States

7.1.6. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in the United States

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.1.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Germany

7.2.1.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Germany

7.2.1.7. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.2.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in France

7.2.2.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in France

7.2.2.7. Incidence of STS by Extremities (%) in France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Italy

7.2.3.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in Italy

7.2.3.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.4.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Spain

7.2.4.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Spain

7.2.4.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.2.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.5.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.6. Stage-Specific Diagnosed Incidence of STS in the United Kingdom

7.2.5.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in the United Kingdom

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) in Japan

7.3.3. Gender-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.4. Type-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.5. Age-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.6. Stage-Specific Incidence of STS in Japan

7.3.7. Incident of STS by Extremities (%) in Japan

8. Appendix

8.1. Report Methodology

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight