Sodium chloride Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Global Sodium Chloride Market is accounted for $13.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for NaCl is on the flow from the chemical industry, where it is broadly used for the manufacturing of chlor-alkali products, such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda and rising demand & utilization of conserved food items are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government are restricting the market.

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is universally known as salt. It occurs in the form of crystals that is utilized in large quantities across a variety of industrial and consumer applications. Sodium chloride is an ionic compound with sodium and chloride ions in the share of 1:1. Sodium chloride is used in the producing of chlor-alkali products such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda. NaCl is used as additives to prevent food from Spoilage, also in fermenting processes in the food industry.

Based on the grade, vacuum salt segment witnessed steady growth and it has occurred from the salt water of the sea water. It is broadly used in various applications owing to the easy availability and low-cost attributes. The growth of this segment is attributed to the widespread usage of vacuity salt in the drilling applications, water purifying methods, and de-icing industries, among others. Development of these industries could eventually support the market growth in the forthcoming years.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominates the overall NaCl market owing to the rising demand for the chemical, food, and beverage, and water purifying industries. China holds a key share in the market. Furthermore, solar salt within the position is the fastest growing sector due to the increasing demand in the chemical industry in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sodium Chloride market include Tata Chemicals Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dampier Salt Ltd., China National Salt Industry Corporation, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Cheetham Salt Limited, CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., Dominion Salt Limited, ICL Fertilizers Ltd., Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd. and Salinen Austria AG.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

– Artificial Evaporation

– Solar Evaporation

Grades Covered:

– Solar Salt

– Rock Salt

– Other Grades

Applications Covered:

– Water Conditioning

– Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives

– Chemical Production

– Pharmaceutical

– Oilfield & Textile

– Deicing

– Agriculture

– Other Applications

