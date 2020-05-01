Sodium Caseinate Market 2020 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players AGROCOMPLEX Sp. z o.o., AMCO Proteins, Avani Food Products, Charotar Casein Company, Erie Foods International

The growing popularity of dairy proteins, including sodium caseinate and the benefits of sodium caseinate in managing weight and maintaining muscle mass, has raised the demand for sodium caseinate. Sodium caseinate has been recommended as a food additive by international bodies such as the WHO and FAO. As food additives, they are widely used as thickening agents, emulsifiers, and stabilizers in baby food, cheese analogs, desserts, salad dressings, butter, and meat products such as sausages, luncheon meat, ham, and fish. The increasing uses of sodium caseinate in the food and beverage industry owing to their favorable emulsifying performance and the tendency to develop strong binding force between fats and water are expected to create a surge in demand for sodium caseinate in the forecast period.

Sodium caseinate, more commonly, is a phosphoprotein which usually occurs in animal and human milk. It is manufactured by mixing casein with sodium compounds such as sodium carbonate and sodium hydroxide. They are rich in amino acids, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients and are used as food additives and protein supplements. Sodium caseinate is used in the food and beverage industries for their versatile, functional properties as food stabilizers, emulsifiers, and thickeners.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sodium caseinate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The sodium caseinate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

