Soda Ash Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Soda Ash Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global soda ash market reached a volume of almost 62 million metric tons in 2019, and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Soda ash is derived from ‘trona’ and other sodium carbonate rich brines. It gets its name due to being derived from the ashes of sodium-rich plants in the past. It is now usually manufactured using the Solvay process. The rapidly expanding glass industry is where soda ash is most commonly used, accounting for almost half of the soda ash application globally. The flat glass industry leads in its consumption of soda ash followed by container glass. The demand for soda ash in the flat glass industry is especially driven by the growing construction activity in the emerging economies. The construction activities for commercial and domestic buildings, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is a major driving factor in the growth of the global soda ash market.

Soda ash has also been finding increasing usage in the air purifying and water softening sectors due to rising environmental concerns because of growing pollution. It is used in the removal of sulphur dioxide and hydrochloric acid from stack gases. It is also used to soften water due to its ability to control the pH value of water. Thus, soda ash finds extensive use in the water treatment industry.

Asia Pacific is the leading market for soda ash because of the rising demand in the construction sector and fast-growing industrialisation. China and India are the major consumers of soda ash with growing demand in sectors like construction, glass, paper textiles and cleaning chemicals. North America is also a leading soda ash market, with almost 90% of the total production of soda ash occurring in the US, specifically Wyoming. This is because the Green River Basin in Wyoming has the world’s largest deposit of trona from which soda ash is derived.

Market Breakup By Type:

Natural Synthetic

The soda ash market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic soda ash.

Market Breakup By Applications:

Glass Chemicals Soaps and Detergents Metallurgy Pulp and Paper Others

Soda ash finds its major application in glass, chemicals, soaps and detergents, metallurgy, and pulp and paper sectors, among others

Market Breakup By Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global soda ash market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global demand for soda ash has been growing by 3.5% annually with trade growing per year by 4.3%. The growing application of soda ash in the flat glass industry is associated with an increasing demand in the construction sector especially in emerging economies. Automotive industry is another emerging sector in the developing economies which drives the soda ash market via its application in the glass industry. Rising population along with the increase in the demand in the detergent and container glass industries in the emerging economies has been providing a further impetus to the global soda ash market. It is also used to enhance foods and toiletries and is also used as an intermediate in the soft drink sweeteners production.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an in-depth analysis of the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) demand and supply of soda ash types and its feedstock. The report also gives a detailed region-wise historical and future consumption and production for soda ash along with the region-wise demand of its feedstock in the same period. It analyses the trade data of soda ash and its feedstock according to the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries. It presents detailed insights into the cost analysis and manufacturing process of natural and synthetic soda ash. The report provides the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends for soda ash and its feedstock.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

SOLVAY S A/S ADR (OTCMKTS: SOLVY) Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM) Shandong Haihua Company Limited (SHE: 000822) Tronox Ltd Nirma Ltd.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

