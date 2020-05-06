SocksMarket: In-Depth Market Research Report2017 – 2025

The global socks market is revolving around fashion trends across the globe that has encouraged market players to launch various lengths of socks such as no show, liner socks and anklets. Consumers now-a-days are more aware of allergies associated with synthetic fabrics because of which they prefer socks with less synthetic components and more natural components. Keeping this in view the key players in global market are now focusing on offering natural and eco- and skin-friendly socks.

This new publication titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2025),” provides exclusive insights to readers on the development of new products in the global socks market. We have observed that companies are focusing on manufacturing products that offer special features such as antibacterial, antifungal properties and are more breathable. An influence of technology has helped manufacturers to use material such as Kevlar, which offers comfort and mobility yet offering protection and durability just like shoes.

Our analysts have noted that companies are also expanding their geographic presence by opening their stores in the developing market and are also launching various segments of socks in order to enhance their customer base. After inspecting the market in detail, we have come to a conclusion that three segments such as athletic socks, specialty socks, and casual socks are expected to register high growth rate over the projected period. We have also studied the regional outlook and our research indicates that China represents huge potential, followed by India and other ASEAN countries. Among all the geographies, APAC and Europe will represent more than half of the overall socks market value share in 2017.

Report Structure

We have covered 20 key players across the globe to get a clear picture of the current scenario of mergers and acquisitions in the global socks market. While studying these top vendors in the market we have put these companies under the scanners of recent development, various financial strategies, SWOT analysis, key ratios and an overview of their performance in the last few years.

Regulatory scenario, standards and levels of barrier protection and the classifications by level are considered while inspecting the global socks market. Year-on-Year growth and absolute $ opportunity has been evaluated for every segment along with market attractiveness analysis. In another section, we have covered the dynamics of the global socks market for the period of eight years. These dynamics include supply and demand side drivers, macro-economic drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.

Market Taxonomy

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

By Product Type Athletic Socks Casual Socks Formal Socks Specialty Socks

By End User Men Women Kids

By Base Material Cotton Polyester Nylon Spandex Wool Acrylic Others

By Length No Show Liner Quarter/Anklets Mid Calf/Crew Knee High

By Sales Channel Independent Retail Outlets Retail Apparel Chains Monobrand Outlets Multibrand Outlets Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Retailers Other Channels

Market structure and relative share by different groups of companies

The global socks market is primarily characterized by fragmentation, wherein large multinational players, local, as well as regional players operate in the worldwide market. Multinational players channelize the market through their established distribution channels and are targeting the market of Asia Pacific region owing to increasing brand awareness coupled with rising disposable income of the middle class in the region.

Retail apparel chains, online retail and supermarket/hypermarket are the key distribution channels that manufacturers are using for offering their products. The market is characterized as highly unorganized in developing and emerging economies. Local players are entering into mergers and collaborations with other multinational companies in order to expand their brand presence.

Research Methodology

XploreMR is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients backed by in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report delivers industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to make sure that the final product will fulfill the expectations of our clients.

We have considered market indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

