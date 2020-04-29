Smart Irrigation Controllers Market In-Depth Summary, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2026

“Smart Irrigation Controllers Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Smart Irrigation Controllers Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Smart Irrigation Controllers industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: There are different types of Smart Irrigation Controller, which take the guesswork out of scheduling irrigation system. These controllers use weather data and sensors to automatically adjust irrigation schedule to environmental changes. Smart Irrigation Controller includes Weather-based Controllers and Sensor-based Controllers in this report.Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the United States. United States sales value accounted for more than 60.67% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Toro is the leading manufacturer in North America Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.37%.With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials. The Smart Irrigation Controllers market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Irrigation Controllers.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Weather-based Controllers

❖ Sensor-based Controllers

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Farms

❖ Orchard

❖ Greenhouses

❖ Sports Grounds

❖ Turfs & Landscapes

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Smart Irrigation Controllers market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

