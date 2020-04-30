Smart inhalers are clip-on sensors, also known as connected inhalers, which are attached to the traditional inhalers. They are used to track the medication, dosage, and time taken for each dose. Linked wirelessly to the cloud, smart inhalers are a part of “Internet of Things,” thus providing correct use of the medication, improved adherence to the inhaler, and better health outcomes. Doctors and patients can easily benefit from the use of smart inhalers as they monitor the dosage and provide reminders at the time of the dose, which can be recorded for understanding the patient’s daily routine.

The world smart inhalers market is analyzed under three different scenarios, namely, moderate growth, rapid growth, and diminishing growth. Under the moderate growth scenario, smart inhalers market is estimated to reach $191 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% during 2016 to 2022. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution, and growth in healthcare burden, due to higher cases of asthma and COPD.

Some of the key players of Smart Inhalers Market:

Adherium Limited,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations),Propeller Health,Cohero Health, LLC,OPKO Health, Inc. (Inspiro Medical Ltd.),GlaxoSmithKline plc,Novartis AG,AstraZeneca plc,Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,Vectura Group plc

In addition, expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers is another major factor for the growth of smart inhalers market. However, limited availability of smart inhalers, high cost of asthma and COPD treatment, and resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers are expected to hinder the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and geography. By product, it is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers dominates the market, which is further divided into dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). Based on indication, smart inhalers are bifurcated into asthma and COPD. On the basis of end user, it is divided into patients and R&D. In terms of geography, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Inhalers market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Smart Inhalers Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

