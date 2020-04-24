Smart Hospitality Market Study for 2020 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Smart Hospitality Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of Smart Hospitality Market

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

Smart Hospitality refers to the usage of advanced software which smartly handles all the operational and management need of a hotel – from reservation to departure, billing to sales report and all other services as well informed in real time. This software is customizable which is beneficial for a big, medium and small chain of hotel. The hotel industry is adapting and innovating to overcome challenges such as increased competition, shortage of workforce and changing guest expectations. It is essential to leverage and be conscious of how emerging technologies could augment existing solutions and processes to help optimize productivity and enhance service delivery due to this it is expected that in coming period Smart Hospitality Market will grow in a rapid rate.

The growing demand for real-time optimized guest experience management is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for Smart Hospitality Software. Moreover, hotel operation technology has changed over time, and Smart Hospitality helps to generate attractive revenue growth with low operational costs. Along with that emergence in IoT due to advancement in technology enabled the exchange of information among electronic devices without human help which makes the hospitality smarter. Untapped Concept of BYOD Applications within the Hospitality Industry now being widely adopted in the hospitality sector.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Hospitality Market Landscape

4 Smart Hospitality Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Hospitality Market Analysis- Global

6 Smart Hospitality Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – System

7 Smart Hospitality Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type

8 Smart Hospitality Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

9 Smart Hospitality Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Smart Hospitality Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

