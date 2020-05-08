Slump in Production of Retort Packaging Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

A recent market study on the global Retort Packaging market reveals that the global Retort Packaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Retort Packaging market is discussed in the presented study.

The Retort Packaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Retort Packaging market.

Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global retort packaging market include, Amcor limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris Holdings S.A, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Winpak Limited Company, Clondalkin Group and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation.

The global retort packaging market is segmented below

By Product Type

Pouches Stand- up Pouches Back-seal Quad Spouted Pouches Gusseted Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Others (Cans, Bottles)

By Material

Cast Polypropylene

Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide)

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Aluminum Foil

Paper & Paperboard

Others (PVDC, PVC)

By Form

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By Application

Food Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Sea Food Pet Food Baby Food Soups & Sauces Others (Meat stew)

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

