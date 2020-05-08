Slump in Production of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

Analysis of the Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Segmentation Analysis of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report evaluates how the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market in different regions including:

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Raw Materials

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications

MDI Product Market Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers & binders

Countries Covered

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

U.S.

United Kingdom

Questions Related to the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

