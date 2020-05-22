Silica Sand Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast: Expert Market Research

Silica sand, also referred to as industrial sand, is one of the most common varieties of sand found across the world. Occurring in both crystalline and amorphous forms, it represents an indispensable component in the production of numerous products. Due to a number of physical and chemical properties of silica sand such as high silica content, high strength and non-reactive properties, it is today being used all around the world in a number of industries.

One of the recent applications of silica sand has been in the hydraulic fracturing process where its demand has increased considerably. Other applications include glass making, paving roads, silica filters for oil and water, foundries and coal burning boilers, sand finishes in paints and coatings, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global silica sand market reached a volume of 213.72 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 299.74 Million Tons by 2025.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global silica sand market according to end-use and major regions:

Market breakup by End-use:

Glass industry Foundry Hydraulic Fracturing Filtration Abrasives

Market breakup by Region

The United States Italy Germany Turkey Australia

Key findings from the report:

Five major end-use industries of silica sand are glass, foundry, hydraulic fracturing, filtration and abrasives. Glass represented the biggest end-use market accounting for more than one-third of the global silica sand consumption volume. Glass was followed by foundry, hydraulic fracturing, filtration and abrasives. Country-wise, the United States dominated the market with a share of around one-third of the global production in 2018. This can be attributed to profound glass and foundry industries and growth in construction sector in this region. The United States was followed by Italy, Germany, Turkey and Australia. Based on consumption levels, Asia-Pacific was the biggest consumer of silica sand accounting for a half of the global consumption in 2018. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Western Europe. Being fragmented in nature, the global silica sand market is surrounded by a number of small and big players operating in the market. Some of these players include Sibelco, US Silica, Fairmount Minerals, Quarzwerke Gruppe and Badger Mining.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Sibelco U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Fairmount Minerals (NYSE: FMSA) Quarzwerke GmbH Badger Mining

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

