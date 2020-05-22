Serverless Architecture Market Reached USD 16 Billion by 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Serverless Architecture Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global serverless architecture market attained a value of USD 4 billion in 2019. The serverless architecture market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 30% to reach USD 16 billion by 2025.

The global serverless architecture market is majorly being driven by the advances in computer technology, which allow companies to include a serverless environment. Incentives for the market growth include an increasing awareness of serverless architecture advantages, including improved process agility and reduced operating costs. From a developer’s point of view, their applications are further improved by benefits such as easy deployment, simpler operational administration, and zero device administration. In addition, cloud-based technology and third-party vendors would likely encourage the development of the market to handle server components. With the implementation of serverless architecture, organisations, including new hardware parts, installation, setup, as well as troubleshooting will effectively eliminate costly, conventional, and time-consuming approaches. It shifts the role of maintaining servers and also reduces the setup and maintenance expense of databases and application logic.

The adoption and development of serverless architecture by the giants of the cloud computing industry like Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL), IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation have ensured the healthy growth of the market. In April 2019, Google announced its new serverless compute or architecture platform for containerized apps called Cloud Run. The new platform has been optimised for smooth functionality and ensures that the consumers are paying for the resources they are actually using.

Market Analysis by Deployment Model:

Private Cloud Public Cloud

The deployment model in the market can be divided into private cloud and public cloud.

Market Analysis by Organisation Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

The organization size in the industry includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecommunications and IT Retail and Ecommerce Healthcare Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Others

It finds end-uses in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global serverless architecture market is being aided by the ease of deployment and execution. The global serverless architecture industry is being driven by the elimination of the requirement to manage servers leading to reduced infrastructure costs. The market growth of microservices architecture is propelling the industry forward. The transition from DevOps to serverless computing will further propel the industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global serverless architecture market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the deployment models, organisation size, end-uses, and major regions of serverless architecture. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The major key players in the global serverless architecture market include companies like Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., CA Technologies, and TIBCO Software Inc., among others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Alibaba Group [NYSE: BABA]

Amazon Web Services, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

CA Technologies

TIBCO Software Inc.

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

