Sentiment Analytics Market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends During forecast 2020 to 2026

Scope of Sentiment Analytics Market: Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.

North America region accounts for highest market share in sentiment analytics market owing to presence of major players in the region and adoption of sentiment analytics solution by small and big enterprises. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the sentiment analytics market in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR. Enterprises in the region are investing huge in sentiment analytical tools to improve business efficiency and productivity and growing sentiment companies in the region is boosting the market in the region.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Cloud

❖ On-Premise

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Retail

❖ BFSI

❖ Healthcare & Life sciences

❖ Education

❖ Media & Entertainment

❖ Transportation & Logistics

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sentiment Analytics market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

