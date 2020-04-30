Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market Robust pace of Industry during 2017-2025

Global Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market: Snapshot

The overall growth of the semiconductor sector is expected to positively influence the demand in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market. The technological evolution in the semiconductor sector is predicted to augur extremely well for the growth of the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market. This could be on account of the augmented production of advanced smart devices owing to the faster technological development in IoT applications. Part of the advent of smart devices could be attributed to the need to satisfy the upgraded technological demands of consumers.

Developing regions of the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market such as Asia Pacific are anticipated to offer some lucrative opportunities to players on the back of a snowballing demand for portable smart devices such as smart television, tablets, and smartphones. This, in turn, is prognosticated to birth ample of gainful prospects for players as they tap into the accelerated demand for miniature semiconductor circuits. Since the miniaturization process engages semiconductor metal etching equipment, the significant rise of the market is prophesied to be on the cards. Moreover, the metal etching process is extensively used when semiconductor components undergo microfabrication. Such applications are foretold to play a critical role in enhancing the growth of the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market.

The competition in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market is envisioned to be aggravated as analysts foresee strategic alliances to take shape among existing players. The strong foothold of leading players in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market could further intensify the competition.

Global Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market: Overview

Semiconductor device fabrication is the process used to manufacture integrated circuits, also known as chips or microchips, found in electronic devices. It is achieved through a process called etching, in which a liquid or gas etchant is used to selectively remove unnecessary parts so that the desired circuit patterns are left on the wafer surface. The process is repeated several times to shape a semiconductor chip. Etching is used in conjunction with other processes such as lithography, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, oxidation, ion implantation, and diffusion.

A report by TMR Research presents a detailed picture of the prevalent competitive landscape in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market. The report finds that the competition in the market is robust despite just a handful of players operating in it. The players have a substantial foothold in the market and going forward, the competition among them is slated to increase due to the continued technological progress in the semiconductor industry and strategic deal making among them.

Global Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market: Drivers and Trends

A spike in demand for smart electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, among others, has augured well for the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market. Such devices are comprised of different semiconductor components which include microchips. Crafting microchips entails etching to do away with unnecessary materials that could provide alternative pathways for electrons thus disrupting the functioning of the circuit. A key trend in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market is the popularity of product miniaturization. While electronic devices use semiconductors with circuit line widths in the 20nm range, ultra-miniature circuits requires line widths in the 10nm range.

Etching is also of crucial importance in the fabrication of micromechanical and optoelectronic devices. Cantilever beams that can sense acceleration, motors and valves, and ultrasmall diaphragms that can sense differences in pressure can be fabricated by selectively etching semiconductor surfaces which does away with materials likely to short out a circuit or thwart movement of the micromechanical device.

Posing a risk to the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market is the cyclic nature of the semiconductor industry which brings about volatility in revenues of metal etching equipment vendors, which in turn negatively impacts their profitability.

Global Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific, powered by Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, leads the global market for semiconductor metal etching equipment. This is because of the concentration of the key semiconductor device manufacturers in the aforementioned Asia Pacific countries. The proliferation of smart gadgets in the countries of China and India – considered fast-expanding economies – is also propelling the Asia Pacific market. Other major markets are North America and Europe on account of the earlier adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market, the report profiles companies such as Applied Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp., Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd, Mattson Technology Inc., Semes Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and ULVAC Technologies Inc. among others.

Global Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

