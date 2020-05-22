Semiconductor Market 2020-2025 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast : Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Semiconductor Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global semiconductor market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global semiconductor market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region in 2019. Various end-users in the Asia Pacific region contribute to the development of the semiconductor industry. The smartphone market in the region has grown significantly, further contributing to the semiconductor market growth by promising various business opportunities to the suppliers.

Increasing concerns about data capture and communications services, together with the capacity of their chips to co-operate with other players throughout the IoT value chain, make semiconductor manufacturers approach their markets differently. The production of custom chipsets is projected to increase rapidly and to increase the demand for various advanced semiconductor applications based on the customers’ requirements. It is anticipated that the consumer electronics industry, a major end-use sector in the semiconductor market, will achieve around half of its revenues from TV, video game consoles and manuals, and digital set-top boxes. The wearables segment is also anticipated to increase at a very high rate.

In July 2019, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), one of the major players in the semiconductor industry, and Apple reportedly entered into an agreement, leading to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) buying most of the Intel’s smartphone modem market. In February 2020, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced its unmatched 5 G network infrastructure portfolio. The latest addition to Intel’s robust 5 G network infrastructure portfolio includes a new 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and the Intel Atom P5900 Processor Family: An Intel Ethernet 700-series XXV710-DA2T hardware-enhanced PTP network adapter, and an Intel eASICTM. These developments by the leading key players in the industry are expected to push the market growth further.

Market Breakup by Form:

ICs Optoelectronics Discrete Semiconductors Sensors

Market Breakup by End Use:

Automotive Industrial Data Centre Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defence Healthcare Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The market is being driven by the rising adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles. The technological advancements in the automotive sector is increasing the demand for semiconductors.

Innovations like autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, EVs, and computer-based research are driving the growth of the market. The introduction of advanced system integrations like warning systems, smart cameras, and independent braking systems is propelling the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global semiconductor market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), covering the forms and end-uses of semiconductor. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the regions. The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the regional price trends of the global semiconductor market. It also provides an analysis of the global trade data, looking into the major importing and exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Micron Technology, Inc. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SK Hynix INC Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

